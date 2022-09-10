Sandra M. Hartley, age 61, of Route 522, Selinsgrove, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 9, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Her passing follows a long battle with cancer.
She was born March 26, 1961, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Marvin E. and Emma M. (Houtz) Herman, of Selinsgrove. On Nov. 28, 1981, she married Mark B. Hartley, who survives.
Sandra was a 1979 graduate of Middleburg High School. She had been employed at Hi-Li Corporation in Penns Creek and Walmart in Hummel’s Wharf.
She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts, and especially camping and traveling with Mark. Her greatest joy was her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are two daughters, Jennifer (Justin) Bassler of Selinsgrove and Jaclyn (Nathan) Clark of Port Trevorton; five grandchildren, Kip, Cree, Camron, Hunter and Connor; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Paula Herman of Middleburg, and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Herman.
Services will be private in Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg, with her brother-in-law, Pastor Albert Hartley, officiating.
Contributions to honor Sandra’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by The Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.