Sandra Markle, 75, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Wisniewski) Markle.
Sandra was of the Roman Catholic faith and enjoyed a happy family life growing up in Shamokin. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Dolores Markle; brother, Michael and wife Marlene; and nephews and their families.
Sandra was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Markle.
Sandy was a lovable, kind woman and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.