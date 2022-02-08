Sandra “Sandy” Sulouff, of Selinsgrove, beloved companion, mother, and grandmother, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with her partner and daughter by her side.
Sandy was born in Sunbury on June 4, 1959, a daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Shirley (Shipe) Brosious.
Sandy was a 1977 graduate of Shikellamy High School where she attended SUN Vo-Tech. She was a dedicated employee at Weis Markets where she worked as an administrative assistant, and she also worked the at Sunbury Social Club, where she enjoyed serving people and bringing them humor.
Sandy is survived by her life partner of 28 years, Carson “Cork” Hoover of Selinsgrove; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Rocky Roshon of Northumberland; granddaughter, Chloe Roshon; mother-in-law, Roxanna Hoover; siblings, Linda (Jim) Stover, Larry (Audrey) Brosious, Barry Brosious, Agnes Yowell, Cathy Wands (Lee Peterman); a sister-in-law, Sylvia Brosious; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Buddy.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Brosious Jr.; sister-in-law, Beverly Brosious; brother-in-law, Lonnie Yowell; and great-niece, Ashley Kusin-Brosious.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, and again on Monday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11.
Donations in Sandy’s memory can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 300 Rhoads Ave., Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or to the Journey of Hope Support Group at the same church.