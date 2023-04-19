Sandy L. Ritter, 62, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
She was born July 12, 1960, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Norma Jean (Kline) Catherman of Lewisburg and the late Robert S. Benner. On Aug. 9, 1980, she married William C. Ritter, who preceded her in death June 22, 2001.
Sandy was a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
She was employed at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for 25 years, until she retired in 2021.
Sandy enjoyed attending her grandson’s sporting events, and watching them show animals at the fairs.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Alisha and Luke Smith, and Amy and Clint Morris, all of Lewisburg; four grandsons, Evan and Mason Smith, John and William Morris; one brother, Larry Benner of McVeytown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Shane Ritter; and one brother, Carson Benner.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Rev. Daniel Hicks officiating.
Burial will be held privately in Sunrise Cemetery.
