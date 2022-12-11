MILTON — Santa Claus continues to visit Milton leading up to Christmas in order to reach as many children, and adults, as possibly for last minute gift ideas.
On Saturday, at Santa’s Milton house, on Broadway, jolly old St. Nick was standing outside and waving to traffic and pedestrians walking while spreading Christmas cheer.
“I absolutely love coming here,” Santa said. “I look forward to meeting with all the children and even the adults.”
The Santa House was put in place four years ago thanks to two former Milton residents, John and Polly McWilliams.
John McWilliams graduated from Milton High School in 1966 while his high school sweetheart, Polly, 68, graduated in 1968.
The two moved away from Milton but continued to return and help their hometown.
Students from the Milton Area High School built the house and it is now a destination spot for residents.
“We get busy,” Santa said. “It’s great to see.”
Santa even gets letters dropped off for him in the mailbox that is on the outside of the house.
“I read them as soon as I get in,” Santa said.
Micah Wertz, 6, of Milton, paid a visit to Santa on Saturday and he asked him for some special requests.
“I want a hamster and a TV,” Wertz said.
Santa looked surprised but said he would see what he could do.
“I love meeting with Santa because he is so nice,” Wertz said. “It’s fun.”
The house will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17