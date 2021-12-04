MILTON — Caydin Aigler and Max Snyder bounced along Broadway Avenue away from the Santa house Saturday morning after chatting with the elf.
“We told him what we wanted and gave him letters,” said Aigler, 10. “He was nice,” added Snyder, also 10.
Snyder said his Christmas wish is a kitty. Or a puppy.
Aigler had a more unique request.
“I want nachos,” he said. Or, more specifically, to learn how to make the “real deal.”
Santa Claus greeted about a dozen children from his porch before Aigler and Snyder stopped by his cottage around 11 a.m. and said the nachos-making lesson was a surprise.
“Most kids are real shy. They weren’t,” St. Nick said.
Giving kids of all ages a chance to experience a visit with Santa motivated John McWilliams and his wife, Polly, of State College, to spearhead, with T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience), the construction of the Santa house. The house, which includes a mail slot for letters, was built three years ago with the efforts of high school students.
“We used to go to the Santa house in Lincoln Park when we were growing up,” said McWilliams, who along with his wife, was raised in Milton. “We wanted to do something for our hometown.”
Milton Borough Council member Joe Moralez said the Santa attraction is a nice addition to the community.
“I think it’s going to be a real focus” during the holidays, he said.
Santa Claus will return to the house, which is located on Broadway Avenue for the holidays, from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.