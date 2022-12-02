Sara E. Carter, 70, of Packer Street, Sunbury, passed away November 29, 2022, in her home.
Sara was born April 26, 1952, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Franklin B. Harper Jr. and Elizabeth S. (Hill) Hopkins. She was married to Richard P. Carter III who preceded her in death February 4, 2004.
She was a graduate of James Caldwell High School, Caldwell, N.J., and a graduate of Montclair Nursing School.
Sara worked as an OR nurse at both Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland.
Sara enjoyed the outdoors, cooking for her family and friends, visiting the Adirondacks each year, although her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandkids and her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard P. and Christina Carter of Watsontown, two daughters and one son-in-law Samantha C. and Nicholas S. Bailey of Bloomsburg, Jennifer C. Biddinger and her significant other Jason Williams of Danville, grandchildren Paige, Carter, Skyler, Zoey, Evelyn and Alia, one brother F.B. “Skip” Harper of Englewood, FL, sister and brother-in-law Susan and Ross Mangina of Bethlehem, brother and sister-in-law Mark and Jeannie Carter of Caldwell, N.J., several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit Friday, December 9, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Ronald Troup officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.