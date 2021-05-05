Sara E. Runkle, 73, of Mifflinburg, went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in her home. The sun was shining on her face just like she shown a warm light on the lives of so many through her kindness, love and caring throughout her life.
She was born April 17, 1948, in York, to the late Richard J. Heaps and Betty E. (Ruth) Heaps. On Sept. 23, 1967, she married her high school sweetheart, Dwight W. Runkle, and her passing breaks their marital union of 53 years.
Sara was a 1966 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. While she held various jobs over the years, Sara devoted herself wholly to being an exemplary wife, mother and grandmother and sharing her Christian faith with all around her, particularly children through her many years of service with Child Evangelism Fellowship as a teacher and board member. Her greatest delight was seeing a young boy or girl devote their life to Jesus and grow in faith in Him.
While Sara was a positive force in the lives of so many children, she was nothing short of a force of nature in the lives of her two daughters and two sons. She was not a gale force wind but rather a gentle stream flowing faithfully and ever shaping the landscape of their lives one drop at a time. Through gentle words and kind, consistent correction she taught them kindness, honesty, determination, work ethic and faith in God.
In addition to her husband, Sara is survived by her son, Brett Runkle and his wife Amy, of New Berlin; daughter, Shonda Chapman and her husband Joseph, of Harrisburg; daughter, Christine Weaver and her husband Lyle, of Watsontown; son, Jeremiah Runkle and his fiance Debra Fultz, of Middleburg; grandchildren, Bethany Runkle, Josiah and Quincy Chapman, Emma, Theodore, Adrian and Kyley Weaver, Lynsey and Mackenzie Fultz and Griffin and Corbin Runkle; and brothers, Thomas Heaps and his wife Christy, of Atlanta, Ga., and Mark Heaps and his wife Lorie, of Dallastown, Pa.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard DeVett and Pastor Matt Abberger officiating.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
Sara’s memory may be honored by contributions to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties, 7065 US 522, Middleburg, PA 17842, or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 0800.
