Sara Grace (James) May, 90, of Bloomsburg, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
She was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Mahoning Township, Montour County, the youngest of nine children, of Joseph and Rebecca (Ritter) James. She graduated from Danville High School in 1950.
Sara married William E. May on April 7, 1951, at Camp Pickett, Virginia, while Bill was in the Army. They celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Sara and her husband, Bill, founded May’s Drive In Restaurants in 1956, working many long hours to make it the success it continues to be. Her life revolved around their business and their large family. Sara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her next greatest achievement was as a mother to her 10 children. Her backyard and home were always open to her children’s friends. She was a wonderful cook who loved trying new recipes, loved to bake, and always had a sweet treat for you when you visited. You could always find her in the kitchen, canning or freezing whatever was in season, baking pies, cakes, cookies, or making chocolate Easter candy to provide each grandchild and great-grandchild with a basket.
She had a remarkable green thumb and was able to grow anything. In addition to gardening, she loved to shop, do puzzles and word searches. Together they enjoyed many winters in Dunedin, Florida, near two of their children. She brought an abundance of love and everlasting joy to all who knew her as the most patient and kind person.
Sara was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Bloomsburg.
Surviving are her husband, William; five daughters and five sons, Debra Rabb (Robert), of Muncy, Cynthia Samuels (George), of Catawissa, Sandra Howard (Paul), of Berwick, Richard (Tracy), of Bloomsburg, Joseph (Donna), of Dunedin, Fla., Kathleen Schreck (Thomas), of Catawissa, Jeffrey (Karen), of Berwick, Christine Terry, of Palm Harbor, Fla., D. Ernest of Catawissa, William May II (Danielle), of Bloomsburg; 34 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Harry James, of Bloomsburg.
She was predeceased by two great-grandsons, Jacob Shipman and Andrew Reisinger; a daughter-in-law, Renee’ May; and family members, Dennis, Terry, and Sharon Rabb.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg, with her pastor, Rev. Richard J. Mowery officiating. Family will greet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Flowers will be provided by the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Bloomsburg Town Pool Renovation Project, P.O. Box 9021, Bloomsburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com