Sara Jane Dyer, 86, of Mile Run Road, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 12, 1936, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Loreman) Gelnett. On June 19, 1955, she married Charles W. Dyer who survives.
As a homemaker, Mrs. Dyer took great pride in raising her children, caring for her home, baking and crocheting.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, Sara is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Gayle R. and Charles E. Kiessling Jr. of Williamsport, Gloria K. Karasek and fiance’ Charles C. Unger of South Williamsport, Valerie L. Hasselman of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Benjamin and Kathryn Kiessling, Spencer and MacKenzie Karasek and Jocelyn Hasselman; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Declan Nickles; one sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Richard Renn of Sunbury; one brother, Edwin Gelnett of Sunbury, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sara Hasselman; two sisters, Betty Doebler and Mary Gelnett; and two brothers, Kenneth and Clifford Gelnett.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Thomas Brokaw officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Sara’s memory may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.