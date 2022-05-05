“It was brought to my attention that a 2021 vacation I took with the President of the REC, Kelly Feiler, could be perceived as a conflict of interest in my role as a borough council member in Selinsgrove. It was pointed out that the vacation was not included in my recent Statement of Financial Interest. I have since made the appropriate amendment to include a portion of the vacation that was paid for by Ms. Feiler.”
Lauver states that a friendship with Ms. Feiler long predates Lauver's service on Selinsgrove Borough Council or the creation of the REC. "When my friend asked me to go on a last-minute trip, I quickly took her up on the offer, but then also contributed to expenses outside of the initial ticket cost while on that trip," Lauver states. "At the time and since, it had not occurred to me that it was a reportable gift. I understand now how that transaction could be perceived and have corrected the matter.”
“A local reporter indicated that she would use the 2021 trip and its costs in an upcoming story about the REC, implying that intentions behind the trip were suspect. I felt it best to get ahead of this false implication and clarify the nature of the trip." Lauver adds that the sum, $1,791.98, paid by Feiler in advance of the trip is now included on the Statement of Financial Interest, a document required of Lauver as a publicly elected official.
“I am happy to serve Selinsgrove and always have our town’s best interests at heart. A trip taken with a friend in no way influences my fiduciary responsibility to the Borough. I will defer to leadership on whether or not an abstention on votes pertaining to the REC is necessary and appropriate in the future. I look forward to continuing to serve Selinsgrove in the many ways in which I’m involved, and thank its residents for entrusting me to represent them.”