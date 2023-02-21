Sarah Ann Markel, 90, of Watsontown and formerly of Beaver Springs, went home to live with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday evening, Feb. 16, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Wynn and Lola (Spencer) Gearhart. She married William H. Markel on April 18, 1964, in Altoona. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1988.
Mrs. Markel is survived by two sons, William H. Jr. and wife Brenda and Patrick C. and wife Lisa, all of Middleburg, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, and one sister.
Mrs. Markel was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church of Beaver Springs and a graduate of Altoona High School. She was a homemaker and had served as a secretary for WFBM radio station.
She enjoyed singing, painting, bowling, and teaching Sunday School.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Inc., Altoona, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Denton Mallonee officiating.
Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
