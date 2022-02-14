Sarah A. Stauffer, 90, of Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 31, 1931, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Leonard and Pearl M. (Kerstetter) Ulsh. In 1958 she married John E. Stauffer who preceded her in death in 1985.
Sarah was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School with the class of 1949.
She was a long-time member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton and also was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Sarah worked at numerous sewing factories in the area but was most proud of being a Foster Grandparent for 21 years at the Susquehanna Child Care Center.
She enjoyed word search puzzles and was an avid reader. Sarah especially loved reading to children.
Surviving are two sons, Keith E. Stauffer (Janet Duran) of Ohio and Douglas E. (Ida M.) Stauffer of Port Trevorton; one daughter, Debra C. Stauffer of Shamokin Dam; two sisters, Francelia Portzline of Mount Pleasant Mills and Elsie Mutschler of Selinsgrove. She was a grandmother to a lot of grand dogs.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard Ulsh Jr.; and one sister, Louella Haines.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Sarah’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.