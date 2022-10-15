SarahWeikel.jpg

Sarah C. Weikel, 85, Selinsgrove

Sarah Cathrin Weikel, 85, of Market Street Manor, Selinsgrove, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 14, 2022.

The occupation that she enjoyed the most was being a foster grandparent in Selinsgrove.

She is survived by three children, Debra and George Kuhns, Steven and Tammy Latsha, and Pandora and Mike Steffey; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Please no flowers. She would want people to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where she contributed faithfully.

A graveside service will be conducted at Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury, followed by a celebration of her life. A service date and time are pending. They will be posted by Steve Latsha on Facebook.

Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.

