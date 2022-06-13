Sarah Fox Buffington, of Northumberland, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, was called home to be with her Lord on June 10, 2022.
Sally, as everyone called her, was born on Dec. 23, 1934, to Albert and Margaret Gover Fox of Northumberland. She was the youngest of three children, sister to Jack and Peggie, who preceded her in death.
Sally grew up in Northumberland where she enjoyed attending high school, cheerleading, and pursued her love of the piano which continued throughout her life. Sally graduated Northumberland High School in 1952, then went on to graduate from West Chester University in 1956. During those years, she met the love of her life, David Warren Buffington of Elizabethville, whom she married on Nov. 19, 1955. At the time, David was stationed at Fort Lewis in Olympia, Washington, for the U.S. Army and Sally focused on her teaching career. Upon David’s discharge, the couple resided in Northumberland.
The couple was blessed with their first son, David Fox Buffington, followed by Douglas Scott, and later followed by Carol Ann. The family lived in a home on Sunset Lane in Northumberland — a home that David built for them.
Sally spent her career teaching elementary school at Steele School, then Priestley Elementary School. She taught many children reading, writing and arithmetic throughout the years, along with music and singing. She also had a piano and played in the classroom, in church, and at home. Wherever there was a piano, she made herself at home. Her love of music began when she was four years old and continued throughout her life. She accompanied many choirs and vocalists at both First Baptist Church and Sunbury Bible Church. She was a dedicated and faithful accompanist and expressed her ministry through her piano.
Sally was also a beloved friend to many. Everyone knew that they would be welcomed into her home with her beautiful smile, a compassionate ear, and a good cup of coffee to share. She was a dear companion and enjoyed baking, shopping, making day trips, traveling, and often a game of Yahtzee or Pinochle with lots of laughter.
Sally invested heavily in the happiness of her family, friends and students throughout her life. She found joy in the happiness and successes of others. She showed her faith and love of God through her example.
Sally is survived by her son, Douglas and Natalie Buffington of Klingerstown, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Heather Buffington of Lebanon, Pa., wife of the late David F. Buffington; and daughter, Carol Ann and John Walthall of Discovery Bay, Calif.
Sally also was blessed with grandchildren, Cassidy Walthall, Nicholas Buffington, Benjamin Buffington, Erin (Walthall) Bohland, Zachary Buffington, and Bronson Smeltz. In addition, she welcomed three great-grandchildren into her family, Indigo Fox Buffington, Henry Barrett Buffington and Theodore James Buffington.
Visitation and service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at First Baptist Church, Second and Queen streets, Northumberland, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Northumberland Christian School may be made in her name.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.