Sarah Irene Watson, 83, of Anthony Township, Turbotville, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1939, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Edna Mae (Weaver) Lohr. On Oct. 16, 1960, she married Warren E. Watson and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 12, 2013.
Irene was a 1959 graduate of Penns Valley High School. She worked at Chef Boyardee in Milton for 33 years.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was also a member of the Jolly Bunch. Irene loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors on her property with her flowers or on her swing in the woods. She also loved to travel.
She is survived by her brother, Allen Lohr, of Aaronsburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Lohr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, with her pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux officiating.
Burial will be held privately in Muncy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Irene’s memory be made to either Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772 or the Warrior Run Fire Company Ambulance Fund, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.
