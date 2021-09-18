Sarah Louise (Price) Bottiger, 83, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Born Aug. 8, 1938, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Dunn) Price. She was a graduate of Coal Township High School.
On Dec. 13, 1958, she married her lifelong partner Dan Bottiger, who survives. Married 63 years, their friendship and devotion to one another set a great example for future generations of their family.
Sarah made motherhood her occupation and pursued it passionately. She served as a sort of catalyst for her family. A visit with her was like visiting the whole family, as she always seemed to know who was doing what among her kin.
Together, Sarah and Dan never missed an opportunity to support their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s endeavors. Often in the bleachers, if Sarah didn’t like a call, the whole crowd knew about it, and her cheers were even louder.
She supported her family with great fervor, and she took pride in their accomplishments.
In other parts of her free time, Sarah enjoyed watching television, playing cards or enjoying a sunny day. She also enjoyed filling a table with food, especially her famous ham loaf.
Sarah was quick with a smile and had a piercing laugh that filled those around her with joy. Her presence will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
In addition to her husband Dan, she is also survived by her children, Robyn Musser and her husband, Don, Brenda Scheller and her husband, James A., Shelley Ramer and her husband, Dave, Danny Bottiger and his wife, Sherry, and Jason Bottiger and his wife, Cody; her grandchildren, Adam Moyer and his wife, Kim, Jered Moyer and Tara Musser, Benjamin S. Scheller, Ryan M. Scheller and his partner, Heidi Conrad, Angela Fontana and her husband, Joshua, Bridgette Kaechele and her husband, Bill, Evan Ramer and his wife, Tamara, Nathan Bottiger and his wife, Caitlin, Andrew Bottiger, Alison Bottiger, Danielle Bottiger, Jessica Eisley, Owen Bottiger, Reese Bottiger; and her great-grandchildren, Austin Moyer, Gabrielle Moyer, Tori A. Scheller, Ryan M. Scheller Jr., Kayleb Shirk, Abigail Shirk, Tobias Shirk, Max Fontana, David Fontana, Nora Kaechele, Greta Kaechele, Julian Ramer, River Shupe, and one soon-to-be baby Bottiger; and great-great-grandchild, Thylan Shirk.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, John Price, and sister, Annetta Kramer.
A private memorial service will be conducted for the family.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home 395 State St., Sunbury