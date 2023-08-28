Sarah L. (Levan) Reichenbach, 40, of Northumberland, passed away early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at her home after a nearly three-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born July 22, 1983, in Danville, the daughter of Dennis R. and Jocelyn (Davis) Levan, who survive, of Middleburg.
Sarah was a graduate of Middleburg High School, Class of 2001. In 2002 she graduated from Utah College of Massage Therapy and in 2014 she graduated from McCann School of Business and Technology in medical assisting.
Her most recent place of employment was with Caring Communities, a non-profit organization in Bloomsburg.
On Oct. 15, 2016, Sarah married Keith D. Reichenbach, who survives, of Northumberland, and together they celebrated six years of marriage together. In addition to her husband, Sarah is survived by one son, Trent Ross; one brother, Michael (Macy) Levan, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ross and Joan Levan; and maternal grandparents, Craig and Dorothy Davis.
Sarah loved dogs, orchids and flamingos, but above all else she loves her family. She was our honey badger. She was a great friend, wife, mother, riding companion and overall, a good person. Her vibrancy and wit will long outlast her time on this earth.
Sarah turned the adversity of her illness into her mission to educate people about the stark realities of ovarian cancer and its lack of screening tests, effective treatments and research funding. Sarah’s blog and videos reached thousands of people across many states and countries. Her candor, humor and unwavering strength against all odds were inspirational to all who crossed her path. We love you to the moon and back. A quote from one of her favorite movies “Get busy living, or get busy dying” is how she lived her life!
As per Sarah’s wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. The location will be announced via social media by the family for a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
