Sarah M. Graybill, 88, Richfield

Sarah M. Graybill, 88, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
Sarah was born June 17, 1932, in Port Royal, a daughter of the late George and Hazel (Shellenberger) Auker. She was the wife of the late Gilmore G. “Gilly” Graybill who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2002.
She retired after 27 years as a cafeteria worker from Monroe Elementary School, Richfield.
Sarah was a member of Richfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed watching “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She also enjoyed watching and speaking with the hummingbirds that would come to her yard. Sarah loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and talking to her friends.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Loisrae Graybill of Thompsontown; two grandchildren, Nichole (Darin) Chapman and Michael Graybill; two great-grandsons, Brandon and Blake; a sister, Donna Ritzman of McAlisterville; a sister-in-law, Eunice Auker of Richfield; and nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas and Ronald Graybill; five brothers, Raymond, William, Richard, Edward, and Donald Auker; and a sister, Marian Kay Mangle.
Please follow all social distancing requirements including the use of a face mask. The family will not be present.
A public walk-through viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield, followed by a private funeral service for the family with the Rev. Terry Brosius officiating.
Burial will be private in Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Sarah to her church or to the Richfield Ambulance League, 38146 Route 35N, Richfield, PA 17086.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills is assisting the family with the arrangements.