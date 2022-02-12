Sarah Rechner, 78, Sunbury

Sarah (Sally) Reichner, 78, of Sunbury, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at home with family.
She was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Edward and Effie (Kelly) Heffner.
Sarah attended Sunbury High School. On Feb. 11, 1961, she married the love of her life, Gary Reichner, who predeceased her on Dec.14, 1982.
Sarah loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and watching Hallmark movies with her daughter. Sarah loved playing Canasta with her son and family. In her quiet time, she loved to sit on her rocking chair, listening to music and working on word search puzzles. She loved going out to eat and spending time with her friend/cousin Jane. Her greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren, great grandchildren, grand-puppies and grand-kitties.
Sarah was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving her are her four children, Gary Reichner and wife Susan of Delton, Florida, Brett Reichner and wife Leigh Ann of Paxinos, Kelly Merrell and husband David of Sunbury, Mary Jones of Wellsboro; eight grandchildren: Michelle Bragg, Nina Reichner, Alexis Reichner, Naomi Hunt, John Merrell, Eric Jones, Emma Tuttle and Andrew Jones; five great-grandchildren, Yasmine Reichner, Madison Reichner, Breanne Saviuk, Ryleigh Hunt, Lacee Hunt; a sister, Joanne Hartman; a brother, Judson Keener; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was predeceased by her sister Betty Klock and her beloved aunt, Dorothy Berry.
The celebration of life will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sarah's memory to The American Lung Association at https://lung.org/memorialgiving or the Central Pennsylvania SPCA,1467 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821.
