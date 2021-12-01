The Danville News
Danville sophomore forward Saige Sarviss was named a first-team all-stars by the field hockey coaches in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I.
HAC-I champion Selinsgrove placed 15 total players on the first two teams and honorable mention list.
Mifflinburg had eight total honorees; Shikellamy and Southern Columbia five apiece; and three for both Danville and Milton.
Sarviss was one of only two sophomores selected to the first team.
A pair of juniors were also honored for the Ironmen as defender Velvet Sterowski-Heck and goalie Kaitlyn Gabel earned spots on the second team.