Field Hockey

Danville’s Saige Sarviss scores on a backhand shot against Mifflinburg this season.

The Danville News

Danville sophomore forward Saige Sarviss was named a first-team all-stars by the field hockey coaches in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I.

HAC-I champion Selinsgrove placed 15 total players on the first two teams and honorable mention list.

Mifflinburg had eight total honorees; Shikellamy and Southern Columbia five apiece; and three for both Danville and Milton.

Sarviss was one of only two sophomores selected to the first team.

A pair of juniors were also honored for the Ironmen as defender Velvet Sterowski-Heck and goalie Kaitlyn Gabel earned spots on the second team.

Tags

Trending Video