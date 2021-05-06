Pennsylvanians took another significant step forward this week when Gov. Tom Wolf announced most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on May 31.
Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits at the end of the month the Department of Health said.
The move comes as the number of COVID cases statewide continues to decrease while the number of commonwealth residents getting vaccinated increases, although that number has even leveled off in recent days. There are still a troubling number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus each day — more than 50 for four consecutive days this week — so we're not in the clear yet.
The latest steps are a reward for the majority of us doing the right thing over the past 15 months. They signal the most significant movement toward a pre-pandemic life since initial mitigation orders were put into place last March.
Gov. Wolf did leave the mask mandates in place until more residents become vaccinated. That order, Wolf said, will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated — a total of 7.1 million residents. That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday,
“With millions of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, it’s time to plan the transition back to normal,” said Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, a member of Wolf's task force to help plan the state’s vaccine rollout. Hospitalizations and deaths are down. This action is a key step forward."
Getting back to normal doesn't mean you shouldn't get a vaccine if you haven't already.
Last month, when he was part of vaccine clinic at his place of work, Rusty Rail employee Jeff Mandrell offered words of advice that all who don't plan on getting the vaccine should heed: "I’ve always felt safe, but now I am relieved others will be safe around me.”
The announcement was cheered by tavern owners.
“Pennsylvania’s small business taverns and licensed restaurants are certainly ready for this change as the past 14 months have been some of the worst in industry history. There are countless stories of financial ruin and jobs lost,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
“But now the time has come in which we can move into a full recovery mode. It’s time to make the comeback greater than the setback,” he said.
Republican legislative leaders said the move to end the mitigation efforts will end a period of economic catastrophe for business owners and workers across the state.
“Over the last 14 months, Pennsylvanians have had to not only endure the health impacts and threats of a global pandemic, but have also struggled through government mitigation orders that picked winners and losers and unfairly targeted certain industries over others,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County said.
“Today’s announcement is undoubtedly welcomed news for a Commonwealth that has suffered for far too long under unilateral and often confusing mitigation orders,” he said.
The announced ending of restrictions comes two weeks before voters are due to decide whether to amend the Constitution to limit governors’ emergency powers.
While the announcement is welcome, “Governor Wolf still has the power to change his mind at any time to arbitrarily reinstitute these restrictions without consent of the General Assembly,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, and Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said in a joint statement.
Under the state’s guidance, people are still supposed to wear masks both indoors and outdoors in crowds. The state’s guidance indicates that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors if they are socializing with other fully vaccinated people.
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health
India is proving this thing is far from over as a global safety issue.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and