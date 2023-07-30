Beautiful weather brought throngs of people to the Selinsgrove Brewfest on July 15. This event, held since 2008 in mid-July, is a must-attend for locals and out-of-towners who want to spend a delightful afternoon, tasting, listening, dining, and merry-making.
I spoke with dear friend Cheryl Stumpf, one of the legion of loyal volunteers, as I checked in. Before Ernie Kemper could get my wristband, Michael Wolfberg beat him to it. Two more stalwart volunteers.
Susquehanna University was well represented as many alums used the Brewfest to get together, driving to Selinsgrove to enjoy the afternoon.
I spoke with SU Class of 1991 alums Susan Marotta, Rich Sapek, Dave Mclaughlin, Don Padgett, and Eileen Korey. They were catching up under the big tent which provided seating, tables, and shade.
Lisa and Dale Rider, from Selinsgrove were sitting in a shady spot sipping their beers and relaxing. They attend the Brewfest each year.
Volunteers were distributing soft pretzel sticks (yummy). There was plenty of chilled water too. The lines, of course, were for beer. Vendors were busy. A lot of people were talking with the vendors about their brews. The Brewfest also featured a Wine Garden, where spirits were also available. Wine slushies were very popular. WQSU provided the tunes.
I was hoping to see Carol Handlin, the “guiding light” of this popular event. Carol “magically” appeared and we spent some time taking. Carol was very happy with the turnout and with good reason. Everything is planned with the guests in mind, and the vendors too. Vendors and guests were in high spirits, excuse the pun.
One interesting stop I made while perusing vendors (including a cigar bar), was Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Brewing and Fermentation Science table. The curriculum has been available for six years. I spoke with head instructor Tim Yarrington who is proud of the program and its graduates who easily find jobs. Students were staffing the table as they poured beer for the crowd.
Susquehanna had a tented area available for alums. There were Adirondack chairs and corn-hole. Alums were making good use of these amenities.
Tiffany Mahan, Selinsgrove, and Lisa Faust, Palmyra, were enjoying the Wine Garden and the music as were SU alums Meagan Burke, Summit, NJ, and Sara Kuester from Bethlehem.
Some event-goers were wearing pretzel necklaces. Beer and pretzels, the perfect combo. Ashley Shaffer, a volunteer from Selinsgrove was unloading ice and water to refill the containers scattered throughout the Brewfest. It was fun chatting with Joe Huta, who traveled from Frackville for Brewfest. We talked about a wonderful bakery in Frackville that made the best rye bread. It was available at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market and I bought it every week. Alas, the bakery is no more, but the rye-bread memories will always be with me.
As I walked by the big tent, I spotted an angel! She wore a lovely white dress, with feathery wings on her back. I couldn’t resist talking with an angel and introduced myself. The “Brewfest Angel” is Aubrey Mounts from Orlando. She is now living in our area and is engaged to Jayden Blett, from Kreamer. Aubrey told me she looks for good in people and lives her life helping people, showing empathy, seeing beauty in the world. It was a magical moment. I wish Aubrey and Jayden all the best on their upcoming marriage in December.
Almost There, from Wayne, Pa., was this year’s band. And they were wonderful. Music ranged from the ’80s to today. Keith Hummel was the sound tech. Keith is sound tech for many local events and is excellent at his job.
People were enjoying the music under the big tent as they ate, drank, and talked. What an array of food! Local businesses donated their time and offerings. Among the restaurants were Buffalo Wild Wings, Villa Theresa, Domino’s, Bot’s, Selinsgrove Hotel, Bamboo Palace, Bella, and Subway. This is community spirit at its best. I can attest to the “delicousness.”
Vendors included Breaker Cigars, Funk Brewing, Voodoo Brewing, Pineknotter Brewing Company, PA Alers’ Home Brew Club, Rusty Rail, Jackass Brewing, Fluffy Bunny Brewing, Selin’s Grove Brewing, Iron Vines Winery, Hungry Run Distillery, Whispering Oaks Winery, Three Dogs Vino, Dead Man Walking Distillery, and many more. People were asked to vote on their favorite with winners announced before the end of the Brewfest. Over 30 vendors participated.
Before I left, I took a few minutes to talk with volunteer Laura Wolfberg. We talked, we laughed, and smiled a lot. What a lovely way to bid adieu to the 2023 Brewfest.
And, as I walked to my car, I almost walked into Pat DeCosmo. He had left the Brewfest for a while and was heading back to meet his wife, Heidi. Thanks to wristbands, guests can leave and come back as much as they like.
The Brewfest anticipates every need of their guests. This midsummer afternoon was another Brewfest memory-maker.
The Brewfest is the largest fundraiser for Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. The funds raised go directly to downtown revitalization efforts.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.