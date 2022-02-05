A Saturday opener and the Sunday right after that open for deer hunting were important to Pennsylvania hunters who had quit hunting for one to 11 years before returning to the sport in 2020.
On the weekend after Thanksgiving 2020, for the first time since the Pennsylvania Game Commission was created in 1895, Pennsylvanians were allowed to hunt for deer on a Sunday after opening the season that Saturday.
Both the Saturday opener and the addition of Sunday hunting have been unpopular with some hunters, but a commission survey of 1,000 “lapsed hunters,” who returned to hunting in 2020, found that they did not share that opinion.
About 69 percent said that Sunday hunting was a top reason for taking up the sport once again, while 53 percent said the same thing about the Saturday open to the season and 82 percent also pointed to the full two-day weekend opener.
About 41 percent actually took advantage of the Sunday hunting opportunity in 2020.
Among the other top reasons for returning to the sport, they also listed wanting to spend more time outdoors, Pennsylvania’s hunting tradition and friends or family who hunt.
Most — nearly 81 percent — said the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a part in their decisions about hunting.
Among those included in the survey, 35 percent were lapsed from hunting for just one year, while 16 percent had been lapsed for 11 years. The average lapsed period was 4.5 years.
Pennsylvania deer season opens to shifting hunter patternsIn a separate survey of non-lapsed hunters, the commission learned that 60 percent support the Saturday opener for the rifle hunting season for deer (44 percent strongly support it), while 27 percent oppose it (18 percent strongly so).
In demographics supporting the Saturday opener: 71 percent of female hunters, 70 percent of those with children, 66 percent of those ages 35-54, 63 percent of those ages 18-34 and 63 percent of those who go to deer camp for the opener.
In demographers opposing it: 40 percent of those who go to deer camp, 39 percent of hunters hunting more than 10 days in the season, 33 percent of those 55 years and older, and 33 percent of those increasing their deer hunting time.
Primary reasons cited for supporting the Saturday opener were work obligation during the week, 51 percent; increased hunting opportunity, 48 percent; and a child’s school schedule, 13 percent.
Reasons for opposing it were damage to hunting traditions, 44 percent; decreased enjoyment of hunting camp, 30 percent; and the weekend after Thanksgiving was too rushed, 24 percent.