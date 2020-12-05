Nursing homes
The number of active cases at two area nursing homes continues to rise.
With their latest updates made Friday evening, there are now 209 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel, an increase of 33 since Friday.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 89 of 125 residents have tested positive. There are also 50 active staff cases at the facility with 14 tests results pending.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 54 active resident cases and 16 active staff cases.
There have been at least 1,077 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 799 cases (637 residents and 162 staffers) along with 114 deaths. Snyder County has had 119 cases (100 residents, 19 staffers) and 15 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 105 cases (84 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at three locations. There have been 64 cases (51 residents, 13 staffers) and three deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Since March, there have been 2,893,321 negative tests statewide, including 20,096 in Union County, 17,739 in Northumberland County, 9,156 in Montour County and 6,807 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township continues to rise along with care facilities in Danville and Selinsgrove.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are now 65 active cases — 38 inmates and 27 staffers, an increase of four new cases. Statewide, there are now 2,598 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 1,766 inmates.
There are 44 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday and 14 active resident cases. While the resident cases remained steady, there are eight new staff cases at the facility. There is also one more staff case at the Danville State Hospital, which has nine active cases.
SCI-Coal Township reported four new active cases at the facility. There are now 61 active cases, 36 among inmates. On Friday, there were four new cases among staffers. In 24 state prisons, there were 2,378 cases, including 1,654 among inmates.
Active cases at federal prison facilities are dropping. As of Saturday morning, there are 104 total active cases across four facilities, down from 252 on Wednesday and 171 on Friday.
There are now three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 77 active cases, 10692 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg seven active staff cases.