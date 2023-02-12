Never a quick stepper, I have been entranced with the word saunter, ever since I heard its etymology described as coming from “sante terre,” which means either sacred ground or the Holy Land. I understood this as walking while paying attention. I remembered how in the Hebrew Scriptures — in both Exodus and Joshua it was said — “take off your shoes, you’re standing on holy ground.” Yes. Yes!
Peacemaking is acknowledging that the ground beneath us is sacred ground. Peacemakers of where we place our feet and what makes up our surroundings. We must pay attention and not hustle by any of the sacredness in our environs. Oh, may we take care to protect it from injury, treading respectfully in our passing.
As I went back to work at Geisinger Hospital as a chaplain, it became clear that this was how I wanted to proceed through the hospital. I wanted to be purposeful, attentive, aware — at least as much as I could while hustling to a code or a trauma. This hospital is, I thought, holy ground. And, so, I must saunter through it.
You can imagine my consternation, when, having decided to check the etymology one more time, I discovered that, while, in fact, I had aligned myself with none other than Henry David Thoreau, it was not a historic derivative. It was he who made that connection in his book, The Art of Walking and the Perils of a Sedentary Life. He likened each walk to a sort of crusade, which to me is as far from a saunter as one can get. After that great alliance, here I am, in fairly deep disagreement with him.
Peacemaking is no crusade to convert, by whatever means possible, those who believe differently. It is not an effort to stamp out another culture and substitute ours.
Peacemaking is an invitation to notice, to walk softly, to rejoice. Peacemaking is at the same time the path and the destination. I saunter as if it were holy ground, right here and right now. I place my feet carefully on the path before me… whether I walk aimlessly or purposefully. I am here to experience all that is here to be experienced.
It is easier for me to adopt a saunter through the hospital as one tends to saunter rather than race as one ages! Even physically, it’s better I know where I place my feet, whether I’m walking corridors or dashing the steps. It’s helpful to know if I’m visiting an illness to endure with limitations to be reckoned with, a trauma, a farewell, or a new baby. Knowing what lies ahead allows me prepare on the way. In a purposeful saunter I have time to greet the medical personnel and the visitors as they move purposefully by. When I reach the room, I will have readied myself to be present to whoever it might be who needs me. By the time I reach a patient’s room, I have transitioned emotionally from the needs of the previous patient, and I am prepared to be fully present to whoever needs me next.
It may well be that this is the hope with which I begin this work and will bear no resemblance to reality as I dash from this to that, but my intention is to work on staying present. Imagine having a job where that is the work you’re paid for. For this chaplain, that’s a dream come true.
Certainly, there will be interruptions to my purposeful walks and prepared presence. This is a Level One Trauma hospital with many things to go awry in plans for serene visits. Nonetheless, my intention is to continue to return to the work of staying present. Imagine having a job where that is the work you’re paid for. For this chaplain, that’s a dream come true.
Sauntering, however, is not simply the work of chaplains. It is an invitation this world offers each of us. Be present where you are. Be present as you get from where you are to where you’re going. Be present when you get there.
There’s a Native American Chant that I learned this way (may my learning be true): “Where I stand is holy, holy is the ground. Forest, mountain, river, listen to the sound, Peace is all around me.”
It is a lovely chant for sauntering on our appointed paths. I hope to greet you on sacred ground. Peace is all around us. May we be those who make it so.
Ann Keeler Evans, The Priestess and Peacemaker is in! Find me at https://annkeelerevans.org and sign up for my daily musing.