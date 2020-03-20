You can schedule an appointment below, which will limit the number of people gathered in one location.
Geisinger Wyoming Valley
Friday, March 20
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Medical Center
Saturday, March 21
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Office Building I
Coach
Wednesday, March 25
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Community Medical Center
Thursday, March 26
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Medical Center
Friday, March 27
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Buckhorn Office Building
Thursday, April 2
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital
Thursday, April 2
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Justin Drive #2
Monday, April 6
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Woodbine
Tuesday, April 7
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre
Wednesday, April 15
1 – 5 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Glenmaura Office Building
Thursday, April 16
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger St Luke’s, Orwigsburg
Tuesday, April 28
1 – 6 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.
Geisinger Medical Center
Wednesday, April 29
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schedule an appointment here.