You can schedule an appointment below, which will limit the number of people gathered in one location. 

Geisinger Wyoming Valley 

Friday, March 20 

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Schedule an appointment here.

Geisinger Medical Center   

Saturday, March 21     

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Office Building I 

Coach 

Wednesday, March 25 

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Schedule an appointment here

Geisinger Community Medical Center   

Thursday, March 26   

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.    

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Medical Center   

Friday, March 27   

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.     

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Buckhorn Office Building   

Thursday, April 2   

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital      

Thursday, April 2    

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Justin Drive #2   

Monday, April 6   

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.     

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Woodbine      

Tuesday, April 7   

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre       

Wednesday, April 15   

1 – 5 p.m.    

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Glenmaura Office Building   

Thursday, April 16   

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger St Luke’s, Orwigsburg   

Tuesday, April 28   

1 – 6 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

Geisinger Medical Center   

Wednesday, April 29   

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.   

Schedule an appointment here.   

