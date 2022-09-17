TODAY

COLLEGE

Women's Golf

Bucknell, TBD at Penn State (Nittany Lion Invitational), All Day Event

Men's Golf

Bucknell, Cornell, Temple vs TBD (at Plymouth Mouth, PA) {Cornell/Temple Invitational}, All Day Event

Men's Water Polo

McKendree at Bucknell Invitational, 8 a.m.

Wagner at Bucknell Invitational, 1:20 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bucknell at Providence, 1 p.m.

Men's Tennis

Susquehanna at Lebanon Valley College, 1 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Monday 19th

Golf

North Schuylkill at Lourdes Regional, 10 a.m.

East Juniata, Millersburg, St. Joseph's at Newport, 2 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shikellamy at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Meadowbrook Christian at Columbia County Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Minersville at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.

East Juniata at Millersburg, 5 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Grace Prep, 5:15 p.m.

Line Mountain at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lourdes Regional at Weatherly, 3 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Grace Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Muncy at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Columbia County Christian, 5 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Danville, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Upper Dauphin at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Grove at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.

Millersburg at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video