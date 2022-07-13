Superintendent Ricki Boyle’s decision to leave the school district to become director of special services at Bloomsburg was a surprise to many a couple of weeks ago.
In light of her outgoing remarks at her final school board meeting and quite a bit of turnover in important positions within the district, it was not a surprise to everyone. Her job went from professional highlight to a reason to start looking elsewhere since January.
“Unfortunately, in the past few months, the experience has changed dramatically,” Boyle read from prepared remarks on Monday. “With board members making baseless accusations, overstepping their responsibilities of governance and policy, my ability to do my job has been hindered. Members of this board do not respect the role of a superintendent and do not collaborate or communicate with the district leadership.”
Here is a quick review of school leadership announcements since the calendar flipped to 2022:
January
Directors Jenn Gurski and Kyle Gordon stepped down immediately, claiming following state-recommended rules on COVID-19 lockdowns did not put the social and emotional needs of children at the forefront of decision-making.
February
Seeking better work-life balance, Director of Student Affairs and Services Chris Johns requests to become a guidance counselor effective July 1.
Former Director Wayne Brookhart and Dr. Sandy Green are appointed by a 5-2 vote to fill the open school board seats.
May
Business Manager Bobby Ely’s impending departure to Mechanicsburg is announced. Ely said her decision was personal and unrelated to disagreements over the proposed 2022-23 budget. She said she would stay until the budget was completed.
Longtime administrator and current Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology John Bickhart’s resignation was announced. He had just been hired as Milton’s superintendent.
June
School directors delay hiring an athletic director because the candidate, Brian Albertson, was chosen by an administrative team that did not involve school board members. Boyle said the procedure followed district policy. It happend in the same meeting in which Boyle announced her departure.
It would be foolish — ridiculous, even — to think those decisions were all made solely because of disagreements among district leadership.
It would be equally as foolish to think they are not connected in any way.
At the least, the connection is upheaval at the top of a multi-million dollar organization responsible for the education and well-being of 2,000 students in the Danville-Riverside area.
Disagreement among leaders and compromise by both sides, in many cases, leads to optimal outcomes.
When the disagreement is accompanied by so much turnover, including immediate resignations, it raises red flags.
The leaders still at ground zero must do better, working toward compromises with incoming leaders to ensure the second half of 2022 doesn’t mimic the first.