When Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would not reinstate the statewide mask mandate, he put the ball in the court of local elected officials.
As of now, it’s up to county, town and school district leaders to determine what’s best for their constituents and the community at large.
We hope elected officials realize they have residents’ lives in their hands and that they strike a balance between the desire for normalcy and the need for safety.
At Danville Area School District, masks will be recommended but not mandated at this time, referring to the possibility that a steep rise in cases or rules instituted on the local, state or federal level might lead to a change.
In-person instruction is the preferred education method. For most, it provides the best learning and teaching experiences, both of which are important when it comes to educating students. Whatever option keeps that on the table is the best one.
The last year has shown us that if schools, families and students follow the guidance, in-person education can succeed with minimal hiccups. Athletics and other after-school activities are all likely possibilities.
Making masks optional does create a few concerns that schools will have to monitor.
Students wearing a mask shouldn’t be made to feel like an outcast just for trying to be safe or for heeding their parents’ wishes, especially if they’re the only person in the room wearing a mask.
Considering how few younger students are vaccinated — and with no timetable as to when the vaccine will be made available to younger age groups — we also think masking for everyone teaching and learning in the lower grade levels in schools makes sense.
The COVID-19 vaccines are currently the best protection against contracting the virus and, if the virus gets past that defense, the antibodies provided have proven effective in keeping the reaction from being as severe. In Florida, where cases are spiking and hospitals are overflowing, 96 percent of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and many of them are in their 20s and 30s, according to Florida Hospital Association President Mary Mayhew.
According to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, the vaccines are working “extremely well,” even against the contagious delta variant, and have reduced the risk of serious illness “25-fold.”
We know masks are a strong second-tier option against the virus. They aided the completion of a successful school year last year.
Due to the rise of the delta variant and the stubbornness of some who don’t want to get vaccinated, they will likely play a large role again in 2021-22.