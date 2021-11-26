Scott Brady Smith, 65, of Middleburg, formerly of Mifflintown, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Richfield Healthcare.
He was born July 16, 1956, to the late Darwin C. and Mary Jane (Ramsey) Smith.
Scott was handicapped from birth and spent his entire life in a wheelchair. Now thanks to God, he is walking the streets of Heaven.
He is survived by two sisters, Sandy (Paul) Lepley and Judy Walter, all of Beaver Springs; and a brother, Larry (Judy) Smith of Port Royal. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Sue and Kraig Kahley, Bryan Smith, Amy (Eric) Baker, and Karen (Duane) Ewing; eight great-nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Jack Yarger and wife Carol.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Walter.
Private burial will be in Hummel's Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Donations in Scott's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.