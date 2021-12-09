Scott D. Flory, 69, Market Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Scott was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Austin and Gladys (Mensinger) Flory.
He was a 1970 graduate of Montoursville. Following graduation, he joined the Navy and was a member of the Seabees.
Scott was a member of American Legion Post 201.
He was very artistic, enjoyed painting, and was known for making furniture out of cardboard.
Scott is survived by his domestic partner of 10 years, Charlene Garner of Sunbury; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Carolyn Flory of South Carolina; Jesse and Jayda Kearney of Sunbury and Israel Cruz of Northumberland.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Flory.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.