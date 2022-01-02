Scott David Freed, 60, of Beaver Springs, took his last worldly breath on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, after a short stay in Ohesson Manor, Lewistown.
Freedie fought the fight of liver disease for months but succumbed to the battle. He was bound and determined to win the war, but the overall toll on his body was too much.
Scott was born July 14, 1961, in Lewistown, to Larry and LaVerne “Bailey” Freed of Beaver Springs.
He was welcomed home by a big sister, Cheryll Lou, and big brother, Kim. He stayed the baby for only three years until younger brother, Eric, completed the sibling circle.
Freedie was a 1979 graduate of West Snyder High School and SUN Area Technical School. The friendships of high school buddies continued throughout his life.
He entered the work force with vim and vigor at Kinney Shoe Factory in Beaver Springs, but found his true dedication to Conestoga Wood Specialties. He started off his over 35 years as a sawyer in Kreamer and sawed his way up to being a Production Team Leader of the Beavertown manufacturing plant.
He had an insurmountable style of work ethic, and his co-workers respected his daily wit and wood knowledge. His superpower was dealing with the humans while wielding his trusty tape measure along with a witty sense of humor. He made many life-long friends while still being the boss that alone tells you that he was a great man. He will be forever missed.
Scott enjoyed the beach and tried to visit as much as possible. He was most happy sharing those beach times with his family.
His other passions in life included riding motorcycles, go-karts, woodworking, gardening, campfires and making his house his castle. He was a master cook and lord of his kitchen. His mechanical mind could fix just about anything with or without wheels. He made all sorts of wood wonders for friends and family. We will cherish his masterpieces forevermore. He rode the roller coaster of life’s ups and downs with his hands in the air while yelling “What I Miss?”
Freedie was efficient in lots of ways so why not welcome his daughter, Tanganine, in May of 1981 and then his son, Anthony, in July of 1982.
Two years…Two babies…Two loves.
He raised, loved and cared for Tang and Ant every minute of his existence. He cherished his parent’s love, his sister’s laugh and his brother’s antics. But most of all he relished in being a Pappy thrice over. Chloe, Rye and Tavi were the twinkle in his eye. He would always make time to have some fun on the go-karts while hosting family gatherings or hanging out making crafts in his workshop. The memories are now our treasures.
Scott is survived by his parents, Larry and LaVerne; daughter, Tanganine, and granddaughter, Tavi; son, Anthony and grandchildren, Chloe and Rye; brother, Kim and wife, Jane; brother, Eric, and wife, Abby; brother-in-law, Larry Zechman; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, uncle and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncles and beloved big sister, Cheryll Lou Zechman, on Feb. 6, 2013.
Friends and family are invited to a “What I Miss” visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, followed by a time of sharing and remembrance at 7 p.m. at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. Burial will be held privately in Adamsburg Cemetery.
It’s time for me to fly…