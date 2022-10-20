Scott Eugene Bachman, 66, of Sunbury, slipped quietly into eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, with his wife Brenda and brother Larry and sister-in-law Claudia by his side. His loved ones have been humbled by his bravery while trying to fight against the diseases that eventually overtook him.
Scott loved music and he loved playing his guitar. He taught himself how to play when he was 18 years old. Introduced into the music scene by his older brother in the late-’60s, it wasn’t long before he was playing in a band and traveling throughout the region doing what he loved. He had the privilege of recording at the Record Plant in New York City, at Pat McGuire’s Studio in Arlington, Texas, and locally with his band members in PA Crude.
He taught music. He gave people the opportunity to perform both at open mic events. He mentored younger musicians and always hoped he changed their lives for the better.
Scott spent the majority of his life being a full-time musician and teacher. In the past he worked at the Middleburg Golf Club, Listening Booth, Wall to Wall Sound and Video, and most recently worked at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Three Beards Brewery.
Scott also loved being on the Susquehanna River in the summer on his pontoon with Brenda and friends! He enjoyed gardening, spending time in the outdoors and socializing around a campfire.
Scott was the son of the late Ben and Leona Bachman of Middleburg.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wetzel Bachman of 37 years; a brother, Larry Ben Bachman and his wife Claudia of Texas; a brother-in-law, Todd Wetzel and his wife Deleen; his nephews, Benjamin Bachman of Mount Joy, Adam Bachman of Helena, Montana, Michael Haddon of Columbia, S.C., Ted Panov of New York City, Benjamin Wetzel and Alex Wetzel of Sunbury; his nieces, Sheinny Lazo and Larayne Bachman, Grand Prairie, Texas, Stasya Erickson of Syracuse, N.Y., Rebekah Pastuszek of Sunbury, Elizabeth Gay of Milton, Pa., and Abigail Hoover of Northumberland, Pa.
Scott asked to be cremated and wished not to have a service but instead to have his family and musician friends have a celebration of life. A place and date will be announced later.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.