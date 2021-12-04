Scott Jordan, 50, Mifflinburg

On Dec. 2, 2021, Scott Jordan, 50, of Mifflinburg, finished his earthly ride to join his Heavenly Father and ride on streets of gold.
Scott enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, especially his most recent and memorable trip to Tennessee in May 2021. He loved to share stories about "Slaying the Tail of the Dragon,” he enjoyed doing charity rides and just riding anywhere with anyone.
Scott was born Feb. 6, 1971, in Lewisburg. Lee and Blanche brought him home to join older brothers, Russell and Charles. Those two older brothers taught Scott a lot of things, some good and many bad.
Scott attended Mifflinburg High School. One of his first jobs was working for Erdley Trucking. This is where he began his career as an over the road truck driver. He most recently worked for Muddy Run Repair where he drove truck and worked on trucks in the shop. Scott attended Harvest Union County Church. He was a member of Harley's and Hemi's. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carping with the boys. Scott belonged to the Orchard Hill Hunting Club. He was "Uncle Scott" to all of the guys in the camp and they loved spending time with him. Scott loved spending time with his pride and joy, Lynnlee, also known as Pumpkin.
Scott's earthly journey was shared with his daughter Cheyenne, her companion Curtis Robbins III and their daughter Lynnlee. He is survived by his brother Russell (Beth) Jordan; nephews Nicholas (Jess) Jordan, Tyler (Chelsea) Jordan, Patrick (Johanna) Jordan, Leandrew (companion Alexa) Jordan, Samuel Jordan; nieces Ashley (John) Keefer, Julianna Jordan and multiple great nephews and nieces.
Scott sadly had to live through the loss of his parents and very recently his brother Charlie on Oct. 30, 2021.
Visitation will be held at Harvest Union County Church on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Steve Stoltzfus.
We as a family recognize that there is a great deal of illness in the community at this time. We also recognize the value of grieving and expressing sympathy. We ask if you are not feeling well, that you avoid participation in the services to avoid jeopardizing someone else's health. We also encourage anyone who wants to wear a mask to do so. There will be no judgments made.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St. Middleburg.