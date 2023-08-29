Scott “Scotty” Brosious, 33, of Danville, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
He was born Aug. 11, 1990, in Danville, to Kirk and Carla Mahaffey.
Scotty was a loving, caring, and giving individual with a comical nature and a good heart. He was known for his warm personality and his ability to make others laugh. Scotty was a devoted family man.
In his career, Scotty found fulfillment as an adventurous social influencer. However, he always said that the best job he ever had was being a daddy to his children.
Scotty will be deeply missed by his wife, Kelly Brosious; and their children, Castiel, Kelsey, Serinitys, and Elaina Brosious. He is also survived by his parents, Kirk and Carla Mahaffey; his brothers, Shane and Joshua Brosious; and his sister, Nicole Mahaffey. Additionally, Scotty leaves behind his grandparents, Paul and Joan Shatto, as well as numerous loving relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A ceremony to honor and celebrate Scotty’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 1. Details for the service can be obtained from Jerre Wert Blank Funeral Home at 395 State St., Sunbury, PA, 17801.
In loving memory of Scott Michael Brosious, contributions can be made to the family through their GoFundMe page or by contacting Jerre Wert Blank Funeral Home.
Scotty will be remembered for his loving nature, his sense of humor, and his dedication to his family. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.