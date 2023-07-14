Scott M. Walter, 62, of Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 31, 1961, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Glenn C. and Margaret M. (Michaels) Walter. On June 25, 2022, he married the former Brenda L. Combs who survives.
Scott attended Middleburg High School.
He worked at Penn Lyon and at Hawk’s Lawn Service in Selinsgrove.
Scott was a member of the Selinsgrove American Legion and the Shamokin Dam Fire Company. He enjoyed shooting pool, camping, riding his CF moto side-by-side, playing cornhole, mountain rides with Brenda, and hanging out with his family and friends around the campfire.
Surviving in addition to Brenda, he has two children, Glenn Walter and Amanda Pfleegor; grandchildren, Aubrey, Abigail, Juliana, Lilliana Walter, Nakia Pfleegor; stepchildren, Erika (Chris) Cherry, Courtney and Kaitlyn Zechman; stepgrandchildren, Brooklyn and Clayton Cherry, Sophi and Ema Page, Jace Combs, Owen Saner, and Delaini Zechman; one brother, Mike (Valerie) Walter; two sisters, Darlene Brown and Michelle Webb; his mother-in-law, Betty Aurand; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton and David Walter; and one sister, Linda Napp.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Rev. Solomon Shaffer and Rev. Stephen Aurand officiating.
Burial will follow in Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hummel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.