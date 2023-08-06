SELINSGROVE — While everyone loves a good story, no one loves being lied to. A Snyder County author recently published a book about a Pennsylvania man who told some whoppers.
Guy Graybill, a retired history teacher at Midd-West Area High School and former Snyder County commissioner, recently wrote “Henry Wharton Shoemaker — Scoundrel of the Susquehanna.” Graybill enjoys sharing his research with historical societies and other organizations.
Born to a wealthy Manhattan family in 1880, Shoemaker attended Columbia College then eventually fell in love with the beautiful woodlands owned by his grandparents in north-central Pennsylvania. In an effort to promote the state, he told remarkable stories that were, unfortunately, mostly untrue.
Graybill wanted to debunk Shoemaker’s claims for four reasons.
“He was a philanderer and an elitist. He looked down on people that didn’t have as much money as he did,” Graybill said. “He was a racist. He said Indian women liked the big, tall white men. And the fourth thing is, he was a liar.”
Because of Shoemaker’s stories, several places in Pennsylvania are named after buffalo even though no evidence of them has been found in the state.
“Shoemaker wrote about this buffalo hunt near Port Ann (Snyder County), but we can prove that it didn’t happen, in several ways,” Graybill said.
Graybill met twice with Dr. James Adovasio best known for his 1973 excavations at Meadowcroft Rockshelter, in Avella, Pennsylvania. Radiocarbon evidence revealed it to have been a campsite from 19,000 years ago, the oldest site of human habitation known in North America.
“They dug through layers of civilization,” Graybill said. “They never found a bone of a buffalo. There is no evidence that bison have ever been in Pennsylvania. If there had been, we would have found their bones in Indian sites.”
While at a book signing in Williamsport for “Prince and the Paupers,” another of Graybill’s books, he met a woman who owned the love letters written by Hilda, Shoemaker’s mistress of about 10 years.
“She destroyed his letters, but he kept hers,” Graybill said. “I think it shows a certain amount of hubris or haughtiness on his part.”
Shoemaker published a number of newspapers, was appointed chairman to the historical museum commission, and worked in several governmental positions. Although he attended Columbia College for four years, he failed to graduate.
Coincidences like finding the love letters prompted Graybill to write about Shoemaker and his lies, including claims of a military fort, Fort Pomfret, in Richfield. Modern research has found no evidence of a military establishment there.
“A man can tell a lie and not realize that, in 50 years, there can be evidence found to show he told a lie,” Graybill said.
Other “lulus” include a story Shoemaker told about men at Fort Horn, Clinton County, signing a Declaration of Independence on the morning of July 4, 1776, shortly before the one signed in Philadelphia.
“In a second book, he moved the signing to an elm tree, away from Fort Horn,” Graybill said. “He’s lying about one of them. He might very well be lying about both. The state has never found evidence of a second Declaration of Independence anywhere.”
He told a story about an “Indian maiden” on the cliffs of a creek who sang to her lover, but was attacked and killed by a white, rafting man, who himself was later murdered. Two places in literature tell of similar situations: Ulysses and the Sirens, from Homer’s “Odyssey,” and “Die Lorelei,” by Heinrich Heine, about a mermaid who lures sailors to their death.
“He used one of these stories as a basis for his,” Graybill said. “And he wrote other stories that you should be able to recognize as fake.”
Lee Knepp, of McClure, said he has always been fascinated by Shoemaker and admires the research Graybill has done on Shoemaker.
“Henry Shoemaker was an historian and folklorist who was pretty creative with his accounts,” Knepp said. “Let’s put it that way.”
Perhaps one of Shoemaker’s most creative tales was about a hunter named Pentz who liked to kill wolves, but one day found an injured wolf and carefully bandaged its mangled paw … does that sound slightly familiar?
As Shoemaker told it, the hunter later ended up treed by a pack of 500 snarling wolves, but the bandaged one barked an order, allowing Pentz to climb down unharmed.
“It’s clearly copied out of Roman mythology, the man who got the thorn out of the lion’s paw,” Graybill said, shaking his head. “It just brings out the man’s lack of integrity. Taken in total, he was a scoundrel. His writing is good, but he lied and pretended he was writing facts.”
For more information, visit https://wits-end.weebly.com/.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com