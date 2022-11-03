KULPMONT — A project started by the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance will improve Quaker Run near Veterans Memorial Field that flows into Shamokin Creek.
Landscape Services Inc., of Locust Gap, has been working for the last two weeks on the construction site near Seventh and Fir streets. The goal of the project, which is part of an ongoing effort to clean up Shamokin Creek, is to construct a large storm water retention area/rain garden to prevent polluted runoff.
"We don't expect to put a Bandaid on it," said SCRA Treasurer John Bucanelli. "We want to clean it up. This will clean up the runoff that we don't want in the creek. It will get filtered here."
The project was partially funded with $12,000 from the Allegheny Group of the Sierra Club and $66,000 distributed by the state Department of Environmental Protection from the Williams Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. for violations associated with the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline.
"When stormwater comes off the paved streets in town it rushes into the stream and it rushes downstream," said SCRA Vice President Steve Motyka. "It causes problems for the neighboring communities with flooding and really wears the bank away with erosion. This is a small project in general for the whole watershed but it's a big project for our group."
Bucanelli and Motyka said the retention area and rain garden will filter sediment, prevent seepage into the ground and filter out the runoff from the streets. It will clean the water before it gets to Quaker Run.
Contractor Chris McGinley and his crew have been working for two weeks. He expects to be finished within five days if it doesn't rain or another week if it does rain.
He said on Thursday the next step was to spread top soil and two varieties of conservation seed mix. The project includes 240 tons of clay as a liner, 200 to 300 tons of top soil and 150 tons of various stone and aggregate.
Bucanelli said the site will also be an opportunity for environmental education. Through a grant, SCRA can bus local students to the area to learn about filtration, retention, detention, erosion prevention and other environmental topics.