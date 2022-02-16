SCRANTON — Senior point guard Amanda Lemire poured in a team-high 11 points but it wasn't enough as the Susquehanna University women's basketball team dropped a Landmark Conference battle with No. 17 University of Scranton 69-41 Wednesday at the John Long Center.
Lemire went 4-of-8 from the floor on the night, making 3-of-5 shots from 3, but was the only River Hawk (12-11, 4-9 Landmark) to get into double figures on the night.
The story of the game was the hot start for the host Lady Royals (22-2, 13-0 Landmark), who outscored SU 25-2 in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Junior Kaitlyn Lynch hit a bucket to open the contest's scoring, but the Lady Royals rattled off 28 straight before Lemire connected on a 3-pointer at 9:04 of the second quarter.
Junior Isabella Schwabe netted a nice high-low finish on the next possession for SU, but Scranton pushed its lead up to 31 before taking a 40-12 edge into the halftime break.
Graduate student transfer Abby Anderson finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, going 6-of-7 from 3-point land, adding 11 rebounds as well. Bridget Monaghan tallied 16 points and Maddie Hartnett contributed 10 points as well in the win.
Scranton 69, Susquehanna 41
Susquehanna (12-11)
Isabella Schwabe 1-5 2-2 4; Olivia Brandt 3-11 0-0 6; Erin McQuillen 0-7 0-0 0; Amanda Lemire 4-8 0-0 11; Kaitlyn Lynch 4-11 0-0 9; Kenzie Selvaggi 2-5 0-0 6; Kate Hildenbrandt 0-1 0-0 0; Megan Emlet 0-3 0-0 0; Amalia Esposito 1-8 3-4 5; Sadie Comfort 0-4 0-0 0; Alicia Goldenziel 0-1 0-0 0; Grace Meehan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-64 5-6 41.
Scranton (22-2)
Abby Anderson 8-10 0-0 22; Kyra Quigley 2-6 0-0 4; Maddie Hartnett 4-9 0-0 10; Emily Shurina 1-3 0-0 3; Bridget Monaghan 6-11 0-0 16; Ashlyn Bender 0-1 0-0 0; Morgan Brewer 0-2 0-0 0; Carly Heineman 0-1 0-0 0; Allie Lynch 0-3 0-0 0; Kayla Farney 0-0 0-0 0; Maddy Ryan 0-2 0-0 0; Leah Nolan 2-2 0-0 5; Jenna Larrabee 1-1 0-0 2; Emma Duerr 2-3 1-2 5; Mackenzie Steele 0-0 0-0 0; Sara Walsh 1-4 0-0 2; Danielle McCurdy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 1-2 69.
Halftime: Scranton, 40-12. 3-point goals: Scranton 14-25 (Anderson 6-7; Hartnett 2-4; Shurina 1-2; Monaghan 4-6; Brewer 0-2; Lynch 0-2; Nolan 1-1; Walsh 0-1); Susquehanna 6-31 (Brandt 0-3; McQuillen 0-3; Lemire 3-5; Lynch 1-7; Selvaggi 2-4; Hildebrandt 0-1; Emlet 0-1; Esposito 0-3; Comfort 0-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 43 (Brandt 7); Scranton 38 (Anderson 11); Assists: Susquehanna 9 (Brandt, Emlet and Goldenziel, 2 each); Scranton 21 (Shurina and Monaghan, 4 each); Steals: Susquehanna 3 (three with one); Scranton 6 (Hartnett 3); Turnovers: Susquehanna 14, Scranton 10; Total fouls: Susquehanna 7, Scranton 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-N/A