SELINSGROVE — Alyssa Latsha and Murphy O'Brien each scored in double figures as Selinsgrove took control in the second half of a 50-31 victory over Bellefonte in nonleague girls basketball action on Thursday night.
The Seals (2-2) led just 15-11 at the break, before scoring 35 points in the second half.
Latsha finished with 13 points, and O'Brien chipped in 12 points, including two 3s.
Madison Ripka had 11 points to lead the Red Raiders (0-2).
Selinsgrove 50, Bellefonte 31
Selinsgrove (2-2) 50
Erika Piepszowski 1 1-2 3; Murphy O'Brien 4 2-2 12; Alyssa Latsha 6 1-2 13; Gillian Hackenberg 1 0-0 2; Shaela Kruskie 2 0-0 4; Haylee Nava 1 1-2 4; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 3 3-8 9. Totals: 19 8-15 50.
3-point goals: O'Brien 2, Nava, Presgraves.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Natalie Howell, Maddy Benner.
Bellefonte (0-2) 31
Emma Rossman 2 0-0 4; Mackenzie Ellenberger 1 0-0 2; Sydney Hamilton 2 0-0 5; Madison Ripka 5 0-0 11; Maria Cotter 3 1-3 7; Taylor Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1-3 31.
3-point goals: Hamilton, Ripka.
Did not score: Keira Whitman, Alexis Kopcha.
Score by quarters
Bellefonte;2;9;8;12 — 31
Selinsgrove;6;9;17;18 — 50