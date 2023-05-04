SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove (3-12, 2-10) lost to Central Mountain in a HAC-I double header to close out the regular season.
In the first match, Selinsgrove scored their lone point in the first doubles game as Lomond Rogers and Andon Kloostra defeated Nick Piegalini and Jackson Proctor.
The Seals jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the second match as McAlister DeFazio and Benjamin Rowan won the first two singles games. DeFazio won in three sets against Tim Brinker 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, while Rowan defeated Ben Temple 6-0, 6-3. The Wildcats rallied to win the next three games, including a sweep in doubles action, to clinch the second match.
Match 1
Central Mountain 4, Selinsgrove 1
Singles
David Linday (CM) def. Austin Imhoof 6-0, 6-0; Asher Talbot (CM) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-2, 6-1; Joe McCluskey (CM) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-2, 7-6 (7-4 TB).
Doubles
Nate Brinker & Joe Caime (CM) def. Christopher Feiler & Joaquin Basu 6-3, 6-7 (6-8 TB), 10-8; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (S) def. Nick Piegalini & Jackson Proctor 5-3, Forfeit.
Match 2
Central Mountain 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Tim Brinker 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Benjamin Rowan (S) def. Ben Temple 6-0, 6-3; Wyatt Gallagher (CM) def. John Ke 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Wesley Cowart & Nate Akley (CM) def. David Kutuzov & Noah Scholl 6-4, 6-1; Kullen McDermit & Mitchell Burges (CM) def. Nathan Lauver & Grant Renn 6-1, 6-2.