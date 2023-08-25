SELINSGROVE — Despite a quick pregame shower, the air at Harold L. Bolig Field was thick with moisture, and the undersized Seals were tired, and on the precipice of blowing a two touchdown lead in the final six minutes of Friday night's opener with Class 5A Delaware Valley.
The Warriors had a fourth-and goal from inside the one with 12 seconds left in the game, gaining chunks of yardage at a time in a furious rally.
And as senior defensive linemen Colin Melhorn said afterwards.
"How could you be tired at that moment in the game?"
Melhorn and the middle of the Selinsgrove defense stuffed a quarterback sneak to cap off a highly-entertaining fourth quarter of a 28-21 decision over the Warriors, who entered the game ranked 7th in Class 5A in the pennlive.com statewide rankings.
The game came down to the final play after the Warriors fell behind by two scores after tying the game on the final play of the third quarter.
After dealing with cramps for most of the third quarter, Tucker Teats had 33 yards on three carries on the drive, and Mark Pastore found Caleb Hicks wide open for a 7-yard TD grab with 8:51 left in the game to take a 21-14 lead.
"We knew 87 (Stanford-bound Aidan Black) was a dog, so we had to make sure to kick him out," Teats, who finished with 140 yards on 15 carries and two scores, said. "As long as we did, the O-Line got some push, we had some running lanes."
On Delaware Valley's next offensive possession — right after the Warriors converted a fourth-and-2 from their own 28 — Andrew Sassaman forced his second fumble of the game — this time on a scrambling Tyler Bird at QB, and Caleb Geipel picked it up, and returned it 30 yards for a 28-14 lead with 6:59 left in the game.
The Warriors, who ran 82 plays to Selinsgrove’s 41 on a hot muggy night, took advantage of a worn down Seals’ defense to cover 80 yards in 3:45. Logan Olssomer found senior tight end Kyle Chaback for a 43-yard gain into Selinsgrove territory.
Justin Klatsnik, who had a sack and an interception in the second half on defense, scored from two yards out with 3:14 left in the game to pull the Warriors within 28-21.
Selinsgrove attempted to run out the clock. Teats had the Seals inches short on a third down. Selinsgrove was going to try and sneak it to clinch the game, but was hit with a penalty.
After a 45-yard punt, Delaware Valley covered 74 yards with 2:32 left in the game without a timeout, putting them on the doorstep of needing the PAT to tie the game inside the final minute.
Ferrierro sprinted down the sideline to call a timeout with about 15 seconds to go, "joking he hasn't run like that since college."
The Warriors went with two tight ends, and three backs behind Olssomer. He attempted to sneak it in, but the inside of the Seals defense didn't allow themselves to be pushed back, even with Kalitsnik and tailback Ryder Machado trying the "Bush Push."
"I've been around this program for three seasons, and the play is why almost every day, we've been in the weight room working," Melhorn said.
After an infraction, Pastore's quarterback sneak from inside his own 1, ended the game, and set off a wild celebration for the Seals.
SELINSGROVE 28, DELAWARE VALLEY 21
Delaware Valley (0-1);0;6;8;7 — 21
Selinsgrove (1-0);7;0;7;14 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Tucker Teats 2 run (Carter Young kick)
Second quarter
DV-Ryder Machado 3 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
S-Teats 50 run (Young kick)
DV-Machado 3 run (Justin Kalitsnik run)
Fourth quarter
S-Caleb Hicks 7 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick)
S-Caleb Geipel 30 fumble return (Young kick)
DV-Kalitsnik 2 run (Everett Bell kick)
Team statistics
;DV;Sel
First downs;20;12
Rushes-net yards;53-195;26-143
Passing yards;182;85
Passing;14-29-1;7-15-1
Fumbles-lost;3-3;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-35;6-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Delaware Valley: Justin Kalitsnik 15-73, TD; Ryder Machado 21-68, 2 TDs; Chris Eisloeffel 8-30; Logan Olsommer 5-20; Tyler Bird 3-2; Mike Iuzzolino 1-2. Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 15-140, 2 TDs; Jarrod Bullington 4-10; Brett Rice 1-7; Gavin Bastian 1-3; Mark Pastore 5-(-17).
PASSING — Delaware Valley: Olsommer, 12-21-0 for 159 yards; Bird 2-7-1 for 23 yards. Selinsgrove: Pastore 7-15-1 for 85 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Delaware Valley: Jayden Ramirez 5-62; Kyle Chabak 1-43; Jackson Corrie 3-33; Aidan Black 3-21; Kolton Handy 1-13; Machado 1-10. Selinsgrove: Caleb Hicks 4-37, TD; Teats 1-33; Bastian 1-9; Andrew Sassaman 1-6.