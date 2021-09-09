By definition, conference rivals traditionally know each other pretty well.
After what Selinsgrove and Shamokin went through last season, these teams know each other far better than the usual conference rivals.
Last year, the teams met twice in the regular season and faced off again in the playoffs, making Saturday’s game the fourth time in less than a calendar year that the Seals (0-2) and the Indians (1-1) will square off.
“It’s a familiar opponent,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said with a laugh. “They’re a hard-nosed team, and it’s certainly going to be a challenge to go out to Shamokin on a Saturday afternoon.
“It’s kind of a Catch-22, because you’re so familiar, but you can almost get too fancy and dive a little too deep into things. So there’s a fine line there with making sure you’re ready to go, but not overanalyzing all of the data from three games last year.”
All three meetings last season were defensive struggles, with no team scoring more than 20 points in any of the games. This year’s edition appears to be heading down the same path, as there have been defensive struggles in three of the four games the teams have played combined.
Selinsgrove has seen just 28 total points scored between itself and opponents Pottsville and Jersey Shore, while the Indians opened by outlasting Lewisburg for a 6-3 victory.
Shamokin got both of its wins via shutout a year ago, but coach Henry Hynoski said it would be a mistake to assume the Seals offense isn’t capable of testing the Indians.
“They’re not big by any means, but they have a lot of athletes all over the field,” Hynoski said. “Don’t let the fact that they haven’t been scoring a lot of points fool you; they’re a very talented team that has playmakers all over the field. They can make a big play at any time.”
To counteract that, the Indians will likely trust a ground game that opened several holes in Central Mountain a week ago. Max Madden led Shamokin with 151 rushing yards a week ago, in large part because of an offensive line that knew exactly where the weak spots were in the Wildcats’ defense.
“We’ve got a really good, quick, strong and smart offensive line,” Hynoski said. “They know who they’re supposed to block and when they’re supposed to block them, and then our wings, tight ends and other backs have been blocking hard off the edges.
“That’s a really significant part of our offense; we could almost guarantee that after a first-down run, we’re looking at second-and-5 instead of second-and-13. There were a couple times last week when we were in second-and-1, and that enables us to take a couple shots downfield.”
Making those instances a regularity will be key against Selinsgrove, which sent a message that it’s not going to give up anything easy after holding Jersey Shore, the 2020 Class 4A state runner-up, to just 121 yards of offense and nine points. Now, the Seals need to get the offense figured out, which Hicks said he thinks will come with time.
“The athletes are there. If you look at the Jersey Shore game, I think (Mark) Pastore at quarterback did some nice things and grew up a bit,” Hicks said. “Tucker (Teats) learned a few things that Jersey Shore taught him about being a varsity tailback. We’re definitely growing, but we managed to shoot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t sustain drives against Shore.”
To their credit, the Seals have sustained a positive mentality through their growing pains, which Hicks hopes is a sign of good things to come for his squad as it takes on another strong opponent.
“At 0-2, you can get a little nervous about mentality, but these guys know the teams they’ve played are no joke,” he said. “They’re staying positive and looking to get on the right track.”