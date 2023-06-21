The Daily Item
District 4 finalists Danville and Selinsgrove combined to put 10 players on The Daily Item’s first-team boys lacrosse all-star squad, including two-high power attackers from Danville and six midfielders or defenders for the Seals.
After the teams split two regular-season meetings, the Ironmen rallied past Selinsgrove, 10-9, to win their first District 4 title last month.
Danville has three first-team picks in addition to Player of the Year Kyle Vanden Heuvel, while the Seals have seven honorees. Lewisburg has two and Mifflinburg has one.
Ty Brown-Stauffer and Ryan Prall combined for 117 goals for the Ironmen, including 65 from Brown-Stauffer to take two of three attack spots. The other first-team attack is Selinsgrove junior Jacob Keeney, who scored 46 goals and led the Seals with 31 assists.
In the midfield, Lewisburg’s Matt Reish, Danville’s Gabe Petrus, Selinsgrove’s Ben Bucher, Andrew Sassaman and Logan Othoudt are first-team picks. Othoudt, the Central Susquehanna Nittany Valley Lacrosse League Player of the Year, is a long-stick middie.
On defense, Selinsgrove freshmen Logan Dressler joins Lewisburg’s Jack Kilbride and Mifflinburg’s Jacob Stine, both seniors, as first-team honorees. Selinsgrove sophomore Parker Atwood who saved more than 60 percent of his shots this year, is the first-team goalie.
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville
Senior attack ... Led Ironmen in goals (65) and points (93) ... Added 28 assists ... First-team CSNVLL all-star pick for Ironmen, who won their first district title ... Picked up 59 ground balls ... Scored game-winning goal in District 4 title game.
Jacob Keeney, Selinsgrove
Junior attack ... Top scorer on 15-win team that reached district final ... Scored 46 goals — 2.3 a game — and led team with 31 assists ... His 77 points were 17 more than any other player on the roster ... First-team CSNVLL all-star
Ryan Prall, Danville
Junior attack ... First-team CSNVILL all-star selection ... One of three Danville players to score at least 50 goals ... His 52 goals came on 95 shots ... Helped lead Ironmen to first District 4 title ... Also added 15 assists.
Matt Reish, Lewisburg
Senior mid ... One of two Lewisburg players picked as first-team league all-star ... Led District 4 semifinalists with 20 assists ... Also added 27 goals ... Picked up 70 ground balls, averaging 5 a game.
Mason Dressler, Selinsgrove
Sophomore mid ... Played in all 20 games, averaging nearly two goals a game ... Finished third on district finalist with 36 goals, also adding 7 assists ... Grabbed 59 ground balls and forced 11 takeaways.
Gabe Petrus, Danville
Junior mid ... One of six Danville players named to CSNVLL all-star first- or second team ... scored 20 goals and added 18 assists to help Ironmen to first district title in school history ... Finished second on team with 75 ground balls.
Ben Bucher, Selinsgrove
Freshman mid ... Scored 35 points in his first varsity season ... Scored 15 goals and added 20 assists to help Selinsgrove to 15 wins and a spot in the District 4 title game ... Also picked up 49 ground balls, playing in all 20 games.
Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove
Junior mid ... One of the top face-off men in district, winning nearly 71% of faceoffs (263 of 371) ... Also led the Seals on ground balls with 156, 8.2 a game ... Scored 13 goals and added 10 assists ... First-team league all-start at face-off.
Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove
Senior long-stick mid ... League Player of the Year helped Seals reach district final ... Had 51 takeaways at long-stick mid, more than twice as many as any other teammate, also picked up 147 ground balls ... Scored two goals and added five assists.
Logan Dressler, Selinsgrove
Freshman defender ... One of the Seals’ top defenders as a first-year starter ... Second on team with 27 takeaways and picked up 73 ground balls ... Added one gold and added two assists to help Seals reach district title game ... First-team CSNVLL all-star.
Jacob Stine, Mifflinburg
Senior defender ... Only Mifflinburg player selected to CSNVLL all-star first-team ... One of top defenders in league ... Limited Mifflin County to seven goals in team’s lone win.
Jack Kilbride, Lewisburg
Senior defender ... First-team league all-star helped Lewisburg to District 4 semifinals ... Picked up 28 ground balls for Green Dragons.
Parker Atwood, Selinsgrove
Sophomore goalie ... Led Seals to District 4 final, winning 15 games ... Allowed league-best 6.6 goals per game with a save percentage of more than 60% ... Made 171 saves.
SECOND TEAM
Attack: Valentino Barillaro, Selinsgrove; Quin Michaels, Lewisburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg
Mid: Eli Erickson, Mifflinburg; Carter Heath, Danville; Caden Baer, Selinsgrove; Chase Miller, Danville
Defense: Cade Cush, Danville; Trent Alba, Selinsgrove; Carter Coombe, Danville
Goalie: Jonny Dunkle, Danville
Honorable mentionDanville: Cameron Kiersch, So., A; Cade Cush, Sr., D; Talan Walton, Sr., Mid.
Lewisburg: Hagen Persun, sr., D; Tyler Downs, So., G;
Mifflinburg: Eli Brouse, Sr., G; Gabe Collare, Sr., faceoff
Selinsgrove: Drew Veins, jr., A