Selinsgrove senior Logan Othoudt was named the Central Susquehanna Nittany Valley Lacrosse Player of the Year and district finalists Danville and Selinsgrove put a combined eight players on the league's first-team all-star squad.
The Ironmen, who edged the Seals in the District 4 game, put three players on the first team, while the Seals had five, including Othoudt.
Selinsgrove had five first-team picks, three second-team honorees and two honorable mentions. The Ironmen, who lost in the opening round of states on Tuesday, had three first-teamers, four second-team picks and three honorable mentions. Lewisburg had two first-team selections, one second-teamer and a pair of honorable mentions.
The three first-team attackers — Selinsgrove's Jake Keeney and Danville's Ryan Prall and Ty Brown-Stauffer — combined for 163 goals for teams that each won 15 games. Danville's Kyle Vanden Heuvel, a USA Lacrosse High School All-American, is a first-team mid-fielder along with Lewisburg's Matt Reish. Othoudt is the first-team long-stick middie.
Defensively, Selinsgrove freshman Logan Dressler is joined by seniors Jacob Stine of Mifflinburg and Lewisburg's Jack Kilbride on the first team. Selinsgrove sophomore Parker Atwood was the league's first-team goalie.
Seals' junior Andrew Sassaman was the first-team pick at faceoff after winning 71 percent of his faceoffs this year.
CSNVLL All-Star Team
First-team
Attack: Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville; Jake Keeney, Selinsgrove; Ryan Prall, Danville.
Midfield: Ryder Hamilton, Bellefonte; Matt Reish, Lewisburg; Kyle Vanden Heuval, Danville.
Long-stick mid: Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove.
Defense: Logan Dressler, Selinsgrove; Jacob Stine, Mifflinburg; Jack Kilbride, Lewisburg.
Goalie: Parker Atwood, Selinsgrove.
Faceoff: Andrew Sassman, Selinsgrove.
Player of the Year: Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove.
Second team
Attack: Val Barillaro, Selinsgrove; Quin Michaels, Lewisburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg.
Midfield: Mason Dressler, Selinsgrove; Logan Williams, Bellefonte; Gabe Petrus, Danville.
Long-stick midfield: Chase Miller, Danville.
Goalie: Jonny Dunkle, Danville.
Faceoff: Lucas Sheets, Mifflin County.
Honorable Mention
Attack: Cameron Kiersch, Danville; Drew Viens, Selinsgrove; Nate Benner, Bellefonte.
Midfield: Carter Heath, Danville; Ben Bucher, Selinsgrove; Eli Erickson, Mifflinburg.
Long-stick midfield: Colby Besch, Bellefonte.
Defense: Wes Badger, Bellefonte; Hagen Persun, Lewisburg; Carter Coombe, Danville.
Goalie: Tyler Downs, Lewisburg; Shawn Clament, Bellefonte; Eli Brouse, Mifflinburg.
Faceoff: Gabe Collare, Mifflinburg.