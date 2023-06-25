District 4 finalists Danville and Selinsgrove put eight players on the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League all-star team, including senior goalies Kaitlyn Gabel of Danville and Lilly Strocko of Selinsgrove.
Eighteen players were named to the team, selected by league coaches, including four each from Danville and Selinsgrove, three from Lewisburg and Midd-West and two from Mifflinburg and Bellefonte.
First-team picks for Selinsgrove were Strocko, juniors Natalie Howell and Ella McGlaughlin and freshmen defender Emily Aument.
In addition to Gabel, Danville all-stars were Daily Item player of the year Lucy Pickle, Addison Reidle and Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, all juniors.
Lewisburg's all-stars were Callie Hoffman and Tori Vonderheid, both seniors and junior defender Erin Lowthert. Three Midd-West seniors also made the squad: Ella Benner, Emma Martin and Brai Tate.
Addison Norton and Avery Blyler, both sophomores, were all-star selections for Mifflinburg.
