EAGLES MERE — Lewisburg and Selinsgrove claimed the District 4 Class 2A and Class 3A golf team district titles, respectively, Thursday at Eagles Mere Country Club.
The Green Dragons shot 327 as a team, which was 57 strokes better than runner-up Midd-West.
“The course played tough today, and the kids stayed focused,” Lewisburg coach Joe Faust said. “It was a fun day.”
Sean Kelly and Nick Mahoney shot matching 79s to lead the Green Dragons. Julian Krainak shot 86 to lead the Mustangs.
Lourdes Regional shot 395 to place third, five strokes better than Central Columbia. Joey Feudale finished his round in 89 strokes to lead the Red Raiders.
In Class 3A, Selinsgrove shot 365 to top Danville by 12 strokes for the title.
Sam Wetmiller’s 87 led the Seals, while the Ironmen got a round of 90 from Cole Duffy.
Loyalsock topped Warrior Run for the Class 2A girls title.
In addition to determining the district team champion, Thursday’s round also narrowed the individual field.
In Class 2A, 35 boys and eight girls advanced to Saturday’s second round. In Class 3A, nine boys advanced. The Class 3A girls will compete in a subregional with District 2 on Tuesday.
Individually, Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger was the only player to record a round better than Kelly and Mahoney. Wirnsberger had four birdies on his way to a six-over-par 77.
The top six advance to states.
In Class 3A, East Juniata senior Tanner Barth — the defending district champion, who missed much of this season with an injury — leads after shooting an 80. Wetmiller is in second place, and the top two advance to states.
A pair of Wetmiller’s teammates are tied with with Duffy three strokes back.
In Class 2A girls, Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb, the defending district champion and state runner-up, is tied atop the leaderboard with Jersey Shore’s Cailynn Schall after both shot 81.
The top two advance to states.