MIDDLEBURG — Selinsgrove overcame sloppy play in all aspects of its game on Wednesday afternoon as the Seals erased a two-goal Midd-West second-half lead for a 10-8 win in girls lacrosse in Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League action.
Junior Ella McGlaughlin scored five goals, including the game-winner in the second half, while senior goalie Lilyanna Stocko made 18 saves including two in the final minute of the game to help the Seals (4-4, 2-2) get the win.
“It was not a good night for Selinsgrove lacrosse, but the girls gutted out a win and I am proud of them for that,” Seals coach Andy Howell said. “Both goalies played really well, and Lilly was down on herself going into the second half, so I was happy to see that she got a couple of nice saves.”
Selinsgrove jumped out to a 3-1 lead nearly 10 minutes into the first half thanks in part to McGlaughlin who scored two of the first three goals.
Midd-West Seniors Ella Benner and Emma Martin each scored twice in the first half as the half ended in a 5-5 tie.
The Mustangs (1-5, 0-4) scored the first two goals of the second half to build a 7-5 lead before the half was five minutes old as junior Samantha Landis and Benner netted the goals.
“I think the biggest thing was we go disorientated in the back as Selinsgrove put a lot of pressure on us out front,” Midd-West coach Kailey Wagner said of the lost lead in the second half. “Selinsgrove’s movement up top was strong, and after we called a timeout, our girls got back together. This was the first time that I saw the team work together the whole half, and do well.”
The last time the two teams met back in March, Selinsgrove won 13-3.
Following the goal by Benner, Selinsgrove answered 10 seconds later to cut the lead to 7-6 on Alyssa Latsha’s goal.
Selinsgrove had opportunities to tie the game but Midd-West goalie Macy Cook, a junior, made several saves including taking two shots that ricocheted off her helmet. She had 18 saves for the game.
One of those shots came from McGlaughlin, who scored five goals on nine shots.
It was McGlaughlin who intercepted a clearing attempt that led to the game-winning goal as she beat Cook to the stick side with just under nine minutes left in regulation. McGlaughlin had tied the game five minutes earlier on an unassisted goal.
“Once they got the lead early on, we really got flustered, and we needed time to come together,” McGlaughlin said of her team's play in the first half. “We needed to communicate more, and there was not a lot of communicating, and talking, and once we got that in order, things started to fall into place pretty quickly.”
Selinsgrove held Midd-West without a goal for nearly an 11-minute span in the second half before Benner scored her fourth goal of the game to cut the lead to 9-8 with 7:48 left in the game.
Junior midfielder Natalie Howell sealed the game for the Seals as she scored with 38 seconds left in the game after Stocko came up with two big saves including on a shot that appeared to be heading between her legs, but she closed her pads as the last second to prevent what would have been the game-tying goal.
“It was a relief, especially in a close game like today that the ball didn’t go in,” Stocko said of the save. “I did feel the ball hitting my pads and I close my legs automatically. This isn’t a game that we played our best, it was one of our worst games actually and I think we struggled a lot with talking and that caused a lot of our issues.”
Stocko made 18 saves in the game as it was the fifth game this year that Selinsgrove had scored in double figures.
SELINSGROVE 10, MIDD-WEST 8
Selinsgrove 5 5 — 10
Midd-West 5 3 — 8
First half
M-Emma Martin (unassisted), 22:28; S- Allison Bucher (Quinn Smith), 21:08; S- Ella McGlaughlin (Natalie Howell), 20:28; S- McGlaughlin (unassisted), 14:43; M- Martin (unassisted), 13:01; M- Abigail Benner (unassisted), 11:11; S- Makenna Stuck (Sara Walter), 9:21; S- Alyssa Latsha (Natalie Howell), 7:23; M- Ella Benner (Walter), 1:27; S- Bucher (unassisted), 1:12.
Second half
M- Samantha Landis (unassisted), 23:42; M- Benner (unassisted), 21:10; S- Latsha (unassisted), 19:31; S- McGlaughlin (unassisted), 14:36; S – McGlaughlin (unassisted), 8:47; S- Latsha (unassisted), 8:10; M- Benner (unassisted), 7:48; S- Natalie Howell (unassisted), :38.
Saves: Selinsgrove, Lilyanna Stocko, 18; Midd-West, Macy Cook, 18.