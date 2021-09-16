A week ago, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks felt as if his team knew its opponent pretty well because of how many times the Seals had matched up with Shamokin in the past 12 months.
Tonight against Berwick, Hicks feels as if the Seals know the Bulldogs well because they’re facing a team that’s a lot like themselves.
“It’s a mirror image,” he said. “They’ve struggled at times offensively and played very good defense. They’re athletic and fly to the football, and they’ve gone through a lot of the same things that we’ve gone through this year.”
That includes a 1-2 start that could easily have been 2-1 if each team had had one more play go their way in a tough defeat. For Berwick, that game came last week against Hazleton, in which the Bulldogs scored 14 points in the first quarter, and then couldn’t get their offense going for the rest of the night in a 21-14 defeat.
With Selinsgrove’s offensive talent reminding Berwick coach Carm DeFrancesco of what Hazleton brought to the table, the Bulldog coach got right to the point with his team: two touchdowns won’t be good enough to win this game.
“We have to put the ball in the end zone,” DeFrancesco said. “If we score 14 points again, I don’t think we’re going to win. We have got to put some points on the board.”
So far, that’s something nobody’s been able to do against Selinsgrove’s defense, which has given up just 21 points all season. The Seals really shined in completely shutting down Shamokin, turning in a performance that held the Indians to 77 yards and impressed DeFrancesco in the process.
“Our key to success has been our aggressiveness and the way the guys fly to the football and work as a team,” Hicks said. “That needs to continue against a Berwick offense that has struggled at times, but started to show some consistency against Hazleton.”
Until last week, the Seals were in that same boat. However, Mark Pastore turned in a fine performance with two touchdown passes, and Tucker Teats added a pair of scores on the ground, allowing Selinsgrove to control the game and let the defense do the rest.
“When you have a couple young faces, those guys did everything they needed to do to win a varsity football game,” Hicks said. “Hopefully, that’ll be a springboard for the rest of the season. Moving forward, when you have a stable of running backs and can now balance things by throwing the football opens up the playbook. I think the confidence those guys get from knowing they can put the ball in the end zone is huge for them.”
DeFrancesco certainly noticed the Seals’ newfound offensive success, and knows his defense will have to put in a solid performance if the Bulldogs hope to even their record. However, with the Seals defense already proving its ability to take over a game, Berwick’s main concern will be making sure that they’re moving the ball quickly and keeping Selinsgrove’s aggressive play from overwhelming their attack.
“If a team tries to trap them or run reverses against them — if there are any plays that take a long time — I don’t think that’s good,” DeFrancesco said. “We have to get the ball out quickly, and our running game has to be quick and precise. That defense really confuses offensive blocking schemes, so that’s a concern for us.”